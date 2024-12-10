A Heideveld mom died in a suspected arson attack in an abandoned building last week. The grieving sister of Hilda Lewis, 40, says the family is reeling in shock amid rumours that she was set alight with paraffin last Tuesday morning.

Shocked residents gathered at the crime scene in Jonkershoek Way at the dilapidated building which was formerly used as a daycare centre. Many also claimed the mother of two was pregnant and was allegedly set alight amid a dispute over her berk. Sister Zubaida Paulse, 52, said a colleague at work informed her about her sister’s death.

She explains: “I called my brother-in-law but his phone went to voice mail and that is when Hilda’s daughter called me to tell me the news. “We heard the rumours, but she was not pregnant and we heard about paraffin being used but we do not have definite answers.” Deceased: Mom Hilda Lewis. Picture: Leon Knipe Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says an emergency call was received at around 8.55am on Tuesday of a formal structure alight in Jonkershoek Way, Heideveld.

He reports: “The crew from Gugulethu found a derelict building and a body inside burnt beyond recognition. The cause has not yet been determined.” Manenberg Police station commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo, says a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman was taken in for questioning. He adds: “It is alleged that two males and a female are implicated in this gruesome discovery after Manenberg SAPS Detectives interviewed and tracked down these persons of interest. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.”

Paulse said DNA tests will be conducted to formally identify her sister. Hilda’s death comes 14 years after their mother Gertruida Swartz, 60, died in an arson attack. Zubaida says: “We don’t have answers but what is so traumatic is that our mother died in 2010 when her boyfriend set their wendy house alight.