A young cancer patient had the opportunity to live out his dream of being a firefighter for a few hours, thanks to the Reach For A Dream Foundation. Twelve-year-old Ihlumile Magwashu paid a special visit to the Goodwood Fire Station on Saturday.

The Worcester laaitie, who has spent the last two months recovering at Tygerberg Hospital, says: “I want to be a firefighter because I want to help people and save people's lives. Firefighters do a lot of hard work but that is what I want to do.” Ihlumile, who is wheelchair bound, was given several tasks to do around the fire station. Twelve-year-old Ihlumile Magwashu paid a special visit to the Goodwood Fire Station on Saturday.Ihlumile, whois wheelchair bound, was given several tasks at the station pix Byron He was shown how to hose, use the water tanker as well as operate heavy machinery used in an emergency.

The cherry on top was when he drove in the fire truck with the siren on, dressed up in firefighting gear. A confident Ihlumile says: “I feel good about today. Some stuff was difficult, but it was nice especially to put on the clothing.” Reach For A Dream’s Christelle Gantz says this was the first time that Ihlumile was outside of a hospital. She says his dreams were to own a cell phone and become a fireman.

Christelle adds: “He didn’t know anything and where he was going. “We just started to arrange everything to make his dream come true. ”He saw the fire people at a school in Worcester and that is where his interest in being a fireman started.”

Highlight: Ihlumile with the hose. Picture: Byron Lukas Mom Nomathamsanqa Magwashu says it was a proud day for the family. She says Ihlumile had a lump behind his knee and doctors told her it was cancerous. The proud mom shares: “I support him if he wants to do this, nevermind his situation. I have to support his dreams and I’m happy he still sees life as it is.” She says her son’s health is improving, and he will be undergoing surgery in two months at Tygerberg Hospital.