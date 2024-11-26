Bishop Lavis police are investigating the murder of an unknown man who was allegedly attacked and burnt alive in Valhalla Park over the weekend. According to community members, the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped and set alight in the area.

The horrific discovery was made by a group of firefighters who got a moerse skrik when they were called to extinguish a fire on a veldjie in Regan Close on Sunday morning. The firefighters discovered a foot protruding from a mattress on fire. Confirmed: Jermaine Carelse. Picture: supplied Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they were called to the scene just after 6am.

“The Fire and Rescue Service received the call just after 6am on Sunday, 24 November of a grass fire on the open field near Regan Close, in Valhalla Park. “Fire crews from Epping Fire Station were dispatched and upon arrival notified the Control Centre that they required the presence of the South African Police Service. “While attending to the fire, officers found a body under a burning mattress.The fire was extinguished just after 7am and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” said Carelse.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Samantha Adonis confirmed the case and explained at this stage the identity of the victim remains unknown. “Bishop Lavis police have now registered a murder case as we have reasonable grounds to believe the victim was murdered due to a blood trail found in the street,” said Adonis. Alarm: CPF chairman Graham Lindhorst. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Community Police Forum chairperson, Graham Lindhorst, says the community is reeling in shock after the horrific discovery and some people have come forward with information.