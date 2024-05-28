A bricklayer miraculously survived after a wall caved in on him while he was apparently busy plastering. The wall is located near the entrance of the Macassar shopping centre.

Pictures and videos of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, circulated moments after the incident, showing the man lying face down, his body covered with bricks. Macassar community leader Waseemah Flaendorp says when she arrived at the scene, she was astounded to find him still alive and unharmed. Together: Workers pick up a fence in Macassar. Picture: supplied “Luckily the wall was not built that high, it was only half. It just fell on him and he was just lying there.

“He was not bleeding, he was not injured and there were no marks on him. He also didn’t moan or anything so I don’t think it was that serious,” she says. The Western Cape Department of Health didn’t respond to queries on the extent of the man’s injuries. According to Flaendorp, who contacted emergency services, there was no prior indication of the construction taking place at the centre. She now questions the safety measures followed on the construction site.

“There was no public participation. Rumours are going around that it is a storage for gas, we don’t know what kind of gas. I'm questioning the craftsmanship. How can a wall just fall down?” Centre manager Michael Schaffer says that the man was attempting to plaster the wall when it collapsed on him. He says that the construction was undertaken by a company called PayGas.

“We can confirm from Centre Management that a wall did fall down. However, one person was hurt and it was not serious. “The landlord did not undertake any works directly, this work was done by a company called PayGas,” he explains. “The builder attempted to plaster a wall that was wet and as a result applied too much force and the wall fell over.”