Slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman has been laid to rest by his family in a secret ceremony on Thursday. Close confidants of the well known businessman from Fresnaye were shocked to learn that they had not been invited.

The 57-year-old man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets at Garden Route Mall on Sunday afternoon after spending the day on the golf course. His murder set tongues wagging as cops later bust Gert Bezuidenhout and Johannes Jacobs who were caught shortly after the high profile hit in the mall parking lot. According to various IOL sources his close confidants such as Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and Andre Naude were shocked when they heard the news of Mark Lifman’s burial on Thursday. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers According to various IOL sources his close confidants such as Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and Andre Naude were shocked when they heard the news of his burial on Thursday.

“Absolutely nobody knew or was invited to his funeral. His two sisters came to identify his body in the week and on Thursday they just held a private ceremony without anyone knowing. Not even his closest friends like Donkie or Andre knew anything and they were very shocked and disappointed as they were not given the chance to say goodbye. “Mark was unmarried and didn't have children and was laid to rest at the Jewish Cemetery in Pinelands alongside his parents' graves. Nobody knows why this decision was taken but it is understood that not even his legal team were invited to the funeral,” the source told IOL. Meanwhile Lifman's co-accused in the trial relating to the murder of “steroid king” Brian Wainstein are set to return to the Western Cape High Court on Monday where the state is expected to produce his death certificate.