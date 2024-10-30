A one-year-old toddler is recovering after being shot at her nanny’s house in Mitchells Plain on Monday. Little Zeah Jacobs was playing on the floor when the shooters, who was chasing a man, ran into the house in Liverpool Street, Tafelsig, behind him.

It is believed the man was trying to use the little girl as a human shield as he grabbed her from the floor, but the shooters opened fire regardless. The tot was struck by a bullet in the thigh. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Mitchells Plain detectives are pursuing all available leads to catch the shooters.

“At around 08:00 three unknown gunmen chased an adult male. The victim fled into the premises with the minor on his arms and the suspects in pursuit. “One of the males drew a firearm and shot at the male, and in the process missed him, instead causing injuries to the 14 month old toddler. “The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. Mitchells Plain police are investigating two counts of attempted murder.”

Recovering: Baby Zeah was shot through the thigh. Picture: Supplied Ouma, Estelle Jonter, 57, who is also a crime fighter, says her son, Zeah’s dad, had dropped the child at her the carer’s house early on Monday morning. She said her son had walked someone to the nearby bus stop and was on his way home when the shooting happened. “He heard the shots and the next moment someone ran to him and said, Ai, is vir jou kind wat hulle geskiet het.”

She says her son ran to the creche and was told that Zeah was playing on the floor when a strange man picked her up. “The person tried to run with her to the room when the shooters ran into the house and fired (more) shots. Zeah was shot in her thigh, the bullet went right through and ended up in her kimbie.” The ouma says the toddler is currently in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Estelle, who is a member of the Hyde Park neighbourhood watch, says she never imagined something like this would happen so close to home, especially since none of her children are involved in gangs. “That's why I know this will be Zeah’s testimony, a mighty one. I believe she will be an anointing of a woman.” Call: Veranique Williams. Picture: supplied Deputy chairperson of the Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum, Veranique “Benji” Williams urged mense to stand up to skollies.