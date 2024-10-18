The Nafiz Modack murder trial was brought to an abrupt halt on Thursday as one of his co-accused was allegedly found with tik at the Western Cape High Court. Dramatic scenes unfolded during the lunch hour as cops scoured the holding cells and courtroom.

According to various sources, Modack’s co-accused, Moegamat Toufeek “Bubbles” Brown, was found with the dwelms in his possession in the holding cells. Delays: Hawks’ Captain Edward du Plessis set to testify. Picture: supplied The alleged leader of the Terrible West Siders gang is on trial alongside Modack and is charged with helping to orchestrate the attempted hit on lawyer William Booth. A source tells the Daily Voice: “He was found with a packet of tik and it is alleged that it was passed to him by a lawyer.

“He was allegedly watched for a long time and there were several exchanges in the past week and on Thursday the Hawks decided to search the accused during the lunch hour. “They found him in possession of a tik which was hid- den inside a plastic tube which holds effervescent flu tablets.” Shortly before the lunch adjournment ended, the provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, was seen arriving as access to Court 1 was barred.

“This is now a crime scene,” a detective was heard saying. Meeting: Judge Robert Henney. Picture: Sam Clark Judge Robert Henney called legal representatives into a meeting in his chambers before proceedings recommenced, as Hawks detective Captain Edward du Plessis was seen clutching an evidence bag close to his chest. During proceedings, Brown’s attorney, Nazier Parkar, formally withdrew from the case saying he had become aware of the drug allegations.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Parkar confirms he was informed that Brown had been found with drugs. The lawyer says: “I was not aware that Bubbles was charged with tik until it was brought to the attention of the judge. “I heard that there was allegations that there were drugs found on one of the accused and the allegation that I had somehow supplied him with his drugs is denied by me.

“I had no knowledge of it and the reason I am with- drawing from this matter is simply because I believe that the allegations emanate from one of the accused and I deny it. “As a consequence of the conflict that now exists, I cannot further participate in this matter and the nature of the allegations render my participation untenable at this stage.” Withdrew: Defence lawyer Nazeer Parkar compromised. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Major-General Makgato clarified that no charges had yet been levelled as the Hawks are investigating the matter further.