Freedom Front Plus (VF+) City Councillor Paul Jacobson’s brother Martin made his first appearance in court for allegedly threatening to rape and kill a woman and her family. Cassia Souza replied to a Facebook post by the councillor about South Africa approaching the International Court of Justice calling for an end to the genocide in Palestine.

Souza commented that she found the councillor “nauseating” due to his support of Israel. Martin responded to her post saying: “Maybe I should send people to rape and murder your family and community. As was shown by Hamas videos. Let me come rape you and your daughters. Even your mother. You’re basically anti- Semitic. That won’t change. But Israel will survive and that’s just how it is.” Paul “liked” his brother’s comment, but following complaints from other users, he deleted the post.

Martin claims he “misspoke”: “I was attempting to get across the message of how atrocious the violence of 7 October 2023 was to one particular person. “What I should have done was to ask her how she would feel if rape was brought to her and her family and community. I apologise for my statement.” But Souza decided to lay a charge of intimidation at Strand Police Station, accompanied by the EFF’s Nazier Paulsen.