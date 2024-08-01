A container library in Kraaifontein has become a hotspot for crime after it was broken into six times in one month. The latest break-ins at the library stationed in Horak Street, Scottsville were on Monday and Tuesday night.

Terence Crowster, founder and director of the Hot Spot Library says the break-ins occurred despite their security cameras. Boarding up: Terence, right. Pictures: Solly Lottering He explains: “The damages to our library now stands at R40 000. “Four laptops were stolen, along with the children’s porridge supply, sanitary pads and stationery.

“They also took all the labelled clothing that we were going to hand out to the needy. “Police were still busy investigating the fifth break that occurred over the weekend when we were hit again on Tuesday night. Learning centre: Library is well-stocked. Picture: Solly Lottering “The criminals are not even scared of the cameras in the library anymore.

“We’ve had six burglaries in just one month. Dit is te erg. “On Monday when we arrived, we found used condoms in the library. They broke a window and used a small person to get in and then open it from the inside. “On Tuesday night they did it again and they even stole our supply of porridge. We feed our children the porridge in the morning before they go to school.

“They broke and lifted up a roof plate to get in.” Entry: A broken window. Picture: Solly Lottering Crowster says it is sad as the library is for the benefit of the community. He adds: “I don’t know what these guys have against me, this library is for everyone. I now have to pay for the damages out of my own pocket because we don’t get government funding.”

“We are trying to do good and uplift our community and this is the thanks we get.” He says it looks like an inside job: “It is clear from everything that was stolen that this is a person who knows what is going on in this library.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the matter is under investigation.