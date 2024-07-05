A group of 30 laaities from Bridgetown now have a different outlook on life and on critical issues like gender-based violence (GBV), after they graduated from the Callas Foundation’s Triple B Project.
The 20-week-long programme held at the Bridgetown Community Centre every Friday saw boys aged 10-16 from different backgrounds come together for the empowering messages from facilitators.
A special graduation ceremony took place on Thursday at the Blue Waters resort after a four-day bonding camp.
Founder Caroline Peters says it was important to “buig die boompies terwyl hulle jonk is”, as boys of these ages are being recruited into gangs.
Peters explains: “This preventative work was extremely important for me because it’s the only way. I mean our president has called it [GBV] a second pandemic.”
The empowerment programme also involved equipping the boys with the knowledge, skills and mindset to resist influences like gangsterism and negative stereotypes.
According to Zachary Lawrence, 19, one of the teenage mentors, the programme was successful as many of the boys will now return home with a different perspective.
Lawrence says: “When I attended a youth camp, I came home a different person, and that is what I need to do with these boys. Hopefully, when they go home, they will see things in another light.”
Peters says they are already looking at future programmes: “The next step is going to a school in our area and again work with boys.”
Ward 49 Councillor Rashid Adams says mense should start encouraging young boys to live with love, respect and dignity.
Adams says: “I’m overwhelmed by this programme. What the Callas Foundation is doing is to eradicate the concept that every boy and man is bad,” Adams adds.