A group of 30 laaities from Bridgetown now have a different outlook on life and on critical issues like gender-based violence (GBV), after they graduated from the Callas Foundation’s Triple B Project. The 20-week-long programme held at the Bridgetown Community Centre every Friday saw boys aged 10-16 from different backgrounds come together for the empowering messages from facilitators.

A special graduation ceremony took place on Thursday at the Blue Waters resort after a four-day bonding camp. Founder Caroline Peters says it was important to “buig die boompies terwyl hulle jonk is”, as boys of these ages are being recruited into gangs. Peters explains: “This preventative work was extremely important for me because it’s the only way. I mean our president has called it [GBV] a second pandemic.”

The empowerment programme also involved equipping the boys with the knowledge, skills and mindset to resist influences like gangsterism and negative stereotypes. The Callas Foundation was formally established in September 2018, however, it has been serving communities for over three decades in collaboration with various structures on a range of programmes. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. According to Zachary Lawrence, 19, one of the teenage mentors, the programme was successful as many of the boys will now return home with a different perspective. Lawrence says: “When I attended a youth camp, I came home a different person, and that is what I need to do with these boys. Hopefully, when they go home, they will see things in another light.”