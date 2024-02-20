Brian Diamond, who was shot in the head by evil skollies and left paralysed when he was just three-years-old, has sadly passed away. Brian has survived against all odds and died in the arms of his mom Ronell on Sunday, just months before his 21st birthday.

Brian became a household name for Daily Voice readers in June 2006 when he was struck by a gangster’s bullet while playing outside his home in Heinz Park. Brian Diamond was just three-years-old when a gang bullet ripped through his head and left him brain dead. Picture: Jack Lestrade Ronell was shot in the buttocks and the gunmen were never found. Brian was declared brain dead, but defied the odds when he miraculously started blinking his eyes and moving his arms and legs, just as doctors were preparing to pull the plug on his life support.

Since then he had been confined to his bed or wheelchair and was being fed via an enteral nutrition tube through the stomach. Brian’s family battled financially and his mother and grandmother, Mary Waterloo, took care of him till the end. Ronell Diamond is grateful for the support they have received over the years. Her son, Brian Diamond, 20, was just three-years-old when a gangster’s bullet left him paralysed. He died 17 years later. file image Ronell says on Sunday just after 11am, without any warning, Brian took his last breath.

“I was busy brushing his teeth and had just washed him,” the hartseer mother tells the Daily Voice. “I called my sister-in-law and told her to call the ambulance because he didn't look right. “He had been having diarrhoea for a few days and we just thought he had an upset stomach.

“While I was brushing his teeth, he just began breathing strangely and I began to scream. “It happened so fast and then he was gone. I am satisfied because he didn't suffer and he is finally at peace.” Ronell says ouma Mary also suffered three strokes recently and that she had been caring of her, Brian and her three-year-old child.

She says she is grateful for the support the family had received over the years, and even had their home renovated in 2020 by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel under the banner of the Kolisi Foundation. The couple also visited the family’s home. “I want to say thank you to everyone who has been part of Brian’s journey, (including) the Daily Voice,” she says.

Ronell’s sister-in-law, Anthea Heyes, 34, says the family suffered a double tragedy, as Brian’s 11-year-old cousin, Nico Waterloo, also died when he was knocked by a car on the R300 a week ago. “This is a big loss for the family to lose two children in such a short period of time,” says Anthea. She further asked for assistance with Brian’s funeral such as food and transportation, as these are not covered by his burial policy.