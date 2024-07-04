The man arrested for the double murder and robbery of a bread delivery truck in Delft in May had been out on parole for rape at the time. This was revealed in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday as Ayanda Dayi, 38, appeared. He faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Two staff members were shot and killed in the Sasko delivery truck, while a third worker survived. In court, the State revealed that Dayi had no pending cases or warrants but did have three previous convictions against his name. In 2002, Dayi was sentenced to four months in jail which was suspended for four years on condition he was not convicted of robbery again.

Caught on tape: Dayi is accused of killing two men in Delft attack. Picture: screengrab Five years later, in 2007 he was sentenced to 18 years in the mang for rape. Thought it wasn’t revealed in court when he was released on parole, he was found in the possession of drugs in 2017 and sentenced to three months in prison. The State has deemed the two murder charges against Dayi as a schedule 6 offence due to heinous nature of the incident

A video of the shooting incident went viral on social media, showing the three staff members laughing before they were shot in cold blood. It was alleged that the motive of the shooting was related to extortion by gangs in the area. Dayi via his legal counsel Advocate Mzikayise Magidela agreed that the information on his bail application was correct, but Magidela said his client is abandoning bail at this stage.

The case was postponed to 19 August for further investigation as the State requires witness statements, crime scene photos as well as post-mortem results. The State also revealed that police are still searching for the other suspects involved. However, it seems as if cops are making inroads into their investigation as another suspect linked to the shooting was gunned down by police in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

According to a source, police traced the suspect to a shack in Harare. When the suspect came to see why the dogs were barking, he noticed the cops and allegedly went back inside to retrieve his firearm. He allegedly opened fire on police, and officers returned fire, killing him, says the source.