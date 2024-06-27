The man arrested for the double murder and robbery of a bread delivery truck in Delft last month made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Ayanda Dayi, 38, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested earlier this month.

Detectives nabbed him after following up on information that the suspect was receiving medical treatment after he was involved in a scuffle with community members who accused him of robbery. He faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Horrid: Video of 3 delivery men robbed. Picture screengrab Dayi and his accomplices, who are still at large, are alleged to have killed two staff members who were in the white Isuzu bread delivery truck with Sasko branding. A third worker escaped unharmed.

A video of the shooting incident went viral on social media, and it is alleged the motive of the shooting was related to extortion by gangs in the area. Dayi was scheduled to appear in court last week, but the matter was postponed as he was severely injured and was being treated at Tygerberg Hospital. On Wednesday, the accused appeared slowly from the holding cells below the dock, wearing a navy blue jacket and slacks, his face still looking injured. He had a blou oog, and the left side of his face was swollen.

As the court proceedings kicked off, Dayi opted to be addressed in Xhosa and asked for a Legal Aid laywer, with Advocate Mzikayise Magidela coming on record as his legal counsel. The case was postponed to 3 July for bail information and for the State to pull Dayi’s full profile. However, as Magistrate De Sousa revealed that Dayi would be housed at Goodwood Correctional Services until his next court date, Magidela objected and requested that his client be housed in the prison’s medical ward due to his injuries.

He argued to the court that it “doesn’t take a magician” to see the extent of his client's injuries. Magidela did not reveal the extent of the injuries, or where his client sustained the injuries, but said he has “stitches” that needed to be removed at some point. De Sousa quickly ended the heated exchange and instructed Magidela that he needed to provide evidence to the court that his client should receive further medical treatment in a medical facility.