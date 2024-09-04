Another tragedy occurred at Blue Rock Lake in Sir Lowry’s Pass when a professional diver drowned after he had rescued someone. The 38-year-old man died after helping a student diver who was in distress last Thursday.

The tragic events were confirmed by Jacks Dive Chest Commercial Dive Academy (JDC) in Strand. The academy said in a statement that dives were done following the training standards at 40 meters depth. However, during the dive, one of the students became entangled, prompting standby divers to assist in untying him.

“The dive and following rescue were done on class ll Surface Supply. All safety protocols were adhered to continuously. Our management team was on site while the rescue was in process,” JDC said. Gone: Jeremias Lubela. Picture: supplied “The student diver was freed later in the afternoon and brought to the surface, but the diver passed away in the incident.” “Efforts were made to resuscitate the diver on arrival on the surface, but all attempts were fruitless,” JDC explained.

Jacques van Wyk, the diving academy's general manager and legal advisor, could not provide any further information. VAn Wyk said: “Unfortunately there is ongoing police investigation as well as the Department of Employment and Labour investigation, and we cannot comment as this stage, as this matter is sub judice.” The drowning has been confirmed by police, who have now opened an inquest for investigation.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” According to their website, JDC is the oldest commercial diving academy in Cape Town and uses Blue Rock Lake to conduct specialized training courses. In 2020 a professional diver with Navy training drowned at the same location while training with JDC.