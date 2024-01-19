The vegetation fire which ripped through the mountain slopes above Boyes Drive on Wednesday has been contained. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says firefighters have attended to a staggering 1 271 vegetation fires since the start of the year.

Carelse says: “The Fire and Rescue Service confirms that the fire is under control and Table Mountain National Park, NCC and Volunteer Wildfire Services’ ground crews are attending to hotspot areas and any flare-ups that may occur.” The flare-up has since been contained despite challenging wind conditions and Boyes Drive has since been reopened after being closed between Boyes Drive and Clairvaux Road in Kalk Bay. The fire which started around 11 am on Wednesday was successfully contained at 9.45pm. Videos shared on social media showed helicopters being used to water bomb the affected area.

SANParks spokesperson, Lauren Clayton, says crews remained on site last night. Clayton says: “While the fire is under control, ground crews will remain on the fire line throughout the night, conducting ongoing mop-up operations. Flare-ups may occur during the evening due to strong winds in the area.” Meanwhile, Cape Winelands District Mayor, Elna von Schlicht, says the fire services have attended to a number of fires including one in Franschhoek and Paarl Mountain this week.