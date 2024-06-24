A teenager is among the three people who were shot in Manenberg on Sunday. Theodore Deon Fleurs, 15, was shot in the back but survived the incident after getting caught in gang crossfire.

His family says he was at home in the morning but left with his friend who came to get him and the two walked to the friend’s house. Theodore was shot in Ruimte Road but but his friend was not injured. Residents say the same shooters shot and killed a reformed gangster and another man at the same time.

Deceased: Man killed in Manenberg shooting. Picture: Leon Knipe Theodore’s brother Brentino Mampies tells the Daily Voice the teen was an innocent bystander: “He was in the Ruimte Road side with his friend, and unfortunately was caught in the crossfire. He was walking to his friend’s home. “Just a few minutes after he left, we heard several gunshots. We obviously didn’t think that he was hit, until people called us to the scene. “When we arrived, he was talking and laughing and that tells me that he is going to be alright and come back home to us.

“He was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital and my mother went with him. “This shooting has left all of us shocked because he is an innocent boy who goes to school and in Grade 7. We don’t even know what the shooting was about. We know that he was not the shooters’ target.” Concern: Vernon Visagie Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Community police forum chairperson Vernon Visagie said skollies crossing over to rival gangs is the main reason for the recent shootings in the area.