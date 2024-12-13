A 12-year-old boy was killed and three others injured in a barbershop shooting in Khayelitsha, prompting community leaders to call for action against violence. Three armed men entered the establishment and fired at the children on Wednesday afternoon in Harare.

The police said no one has been arrested for the shooting. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said: “Please be advised that Harare SAPS registered a murder and attempted murder counts to probe the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and wounded three other boys aged between nine and 13 on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 at a barbershop situated in Bukwayo Street, Harare. “Preliminary information reveals that three unknown suspects entered the shop and opened gunfire on the boys, leaving one dead and three wounded, where after they fled on foot.

“The wounded boys were transported to a medical facility for treatment. The suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive for this heinous act forms part of ongoing investigation.” Suspects: Athule Mtsha and Sithisa Masikoare accused of massacre in June. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. The police appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile application. Community activist and ANC regional chairperson Ndithini Thyido has asked the police to address barbershop shootings.

He says: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. It is with great concern that young people will always be murdered in barbershops. “We don’t want to immediately cast aspersions on what activities that could be taking place in these barbershops but we condemn the senseless killing of children in these shops. “We hope that the police will nip this in the bud so that this doesn’t become a trend where young people are targeted and mowed down in these establishments.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened at a time when a similar incident happened where three children and an adult were killed in a similar fashion, in Site C.” The shooting took place the day before Athule Mtsha and Sithisa Masiko appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrates Court for the June murder at the barbershop in Site C. barbershop shooters ragout The State informed the court yesterday that the investigation was finalised and trial will begin in the new year.