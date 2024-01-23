A five-year-old boy from Delft is lucky to be alive after he was struck in the chest when heartless gunmen fired a hail of bullets in his street. His traumatised mother, says the defenceless laaitie was playing at his neighbour’s home on Saturday when the suspects started shooting.

His 30-year-old mom, who asked not to be named, says luckily the bullet didn’t hit any vital organs. “My mom was taking care of him and his older brother, she was getting ready to go to the mall, she told them to go to the gate while she locked the house and they ran out the gate when they saw their friends,” she explains. She says witnesses saw a white car drive by slowly and that is when neighbours spotted the gunmen.

“A white car came driving slowly, they passed the house and the neighbours said and that is when guys came around the corner, they were on foot. Some people shouted that the boys must run into the yard and a shooting started. “My older son ran into the yard while the younger boy ran behind a bin which saved him from the bullets which were being fired at him. It could have been worse but the bin took most of the bullets.” She says when the suspects stopped shooting the victim went to his ouma and they realised he had been shot.