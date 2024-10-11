A four-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Elsies River. He is one of the three people who were shot on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the Elsies River police were pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for the death of an adult man and the attempted murder of a man and a child in Epping Forest. “At around 5:30pm unknown gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a house in Snaresbrook Avenue. “A man aged 24 did not survive the onslaught on his life as he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A 49-year-old man and a four year old boy who also sustained gunshot wounds was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The motive for this murder and two counts of attempted murders is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.” CPF: Imraahn Mukaddam. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The Elsies River Community Police Forum spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam said they noted with concern the shooting of yet another child inside the precinct. “It is unacceptable that our children have to be constantly exposed to such a hostile environment where their lives are at risk from the many active shootings in our area on an almost daily basis. We refuse to accept these deaths and injuries are just collateral damage in the ongoing gang violence in our area.”