A mom whose little boy was horribly burnt with hot soup while at creche, wants the teacher responsible to face consequences. The Khayelitsha woman says the incident happened on 10 May, and when she arrived at Vukuzenzele Educare, her four-year-old son was sitting on a chair in his underwear, his face scalded.

The mother says she was told different stories which suggested that the boy had burned himself. “I was at home when someone came to call me, around 2 or 3pm that afternoon. I was scared to go in because I expected the worst so my cousin went inside, she came out crying and told me to go in and see. “I saw my child sitting on the chair and he was in his underwear, his uniform was washed. His face and head has been severely burnt.

“Initially they told me the teacher had a tray and my son jumped on it and that is how he got burned and then they said he fell on the tray with soup. I opened a case with the police and nothing has happened.” She adds: “I want them to take accountability instead of trying to bribe me. They only spoke to me in August after I posted on Facebook about the incident. “The teacher is still working there, I had to withdraw my child from the school.”