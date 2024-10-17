A Valhalla Park mom is praying for her teen son to survive after he was shot and critically wounded. Fourteen-year-old Owen Ockhuis was struck by bullets on Tuesday night around 10pm.

He was standing outside his friend’s home when a shooter opened fire at them from a car. His devastated mom Fiona Ockhuis says she heard the gunshots, but did not for a moment think Owen could be the victim. She explains: “I was informed that he had been shot. He was hit in the chest, upper arm and foot.

“His friend managed to escape unharmed. I went to the hospital with him and his dad. The doctors had to sedate him the whole day because he was in pain. “The doctors said he is going to make a full recovery, so we remain hopeful.” Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident and appealed to please contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or through our mobile application, MySAPS.

Sadly, the distraught mom has been through the same horror before. She says: “My eldest child who is 23, was shot and wounded 12 years ago. He was hit by a stray bullet. “He was almost paralysed. I serve a God of miracles because it was the same [gang] war, but different participants.

“I would like to appeal to the authorities to deploy more police in the area. I would like my son to see the age of 21. My children are not gangsters. “I can see the difference that the police are doing but it’s not enough. The shooters wait until shift changes.” Appeal: Graham Lindhorst. Picture: supplied Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum spokesman Graham Lindorst appealed for more police resources in Valhalla Park.

Lindorst says: “The withdrawal of LEAP officers from our area marked the beginning of the conflict. “We need more vehicles and manpower which is inadequate [at the moment], not just in our precinct but also other gang stations. “Valhalla Park is way out of control and Kalksteenfontein. And with the [Peter] Jaggers guy’s death, with him out of the way, someone else would want to take over there and it will be more than one person.