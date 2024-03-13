A family from Clarke Estate in Elsies River is devastated after an innocent boy was killed in a hail of bullets.

Fourteen-year-old Rodney Harris was shot multiple times in Greenwood Street, Adriaanse on Monday just before 9pm. The well-known teen was standing at a local shop when unknown gunmen fired more than 10 rounds at him, killing him instantly. A relative, who asked to remain anonymous, says that the Grade 8 pupil at Cravenby High School was buying something at the winkeltjie when he was shot.

The relative says: “It happened so fast. He was still buying and as he turned around, he got shot. He didn’t get a chance to speak.” According to the relative, Harris was shot at the same shop where he often helps the Ethiopian shop owners. Rodney Harris was shot several times while he was standing at a Somali shop in Clarke Estate picture supplied The man says: “He came from the shop with luxuries and stuff, and he asked me if I wanted. He was walking around in the house and then he went back to the shop to go buy something.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday at 8.34pm in Greenwood Street, Adriaanse, Elsies River where a 14-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “According to reports, SAPS members on duty received a complaint of shooting at the mentioned address. Upon their arrival, they found the deceased with gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, who attended to the scene.” Rodney Harris was shot several times while he was standing at a Somali shop in Clarke Estate (2) picture by Leon Knipe Van Wyk says the shooting is believed to be gang-related and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

However, the relative says Harris was not a skollie and described him as a loving boy with a big heart. The relative tells the Daily Voice: “He was not involved in gangsterism, nothing like that. He never had an argument or trouble with anyone. He was a friendly and loving person. “You can ask anyone here. He always had a smile on his face, you never saw him angry.”