Delft residents reeling after the brutal murder of 13-year-old boy. His lifeless body was discovered near Blikkiesdorp yesterday morning around 6am.

The boy’s face had been riddled with stab wounds, he was also injured on the stomach. According to Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Jacky Ockhuizen the boy appeared to have been tied up. Ockhuizen says: “In the early hours of yesterday morning at about 5.55am, we received a message from a passenger on her way to work passing in a taxi in Delft South opposite Tsunami corners of Sandelhout Street and Cocktree Road, who said it looked like a child laying on an open field.

“We immediately informed the police so they could investigate. “We can confirm Delft SAPS found a body of a 13-year-old boy dumped on the open field just opposite Tsunami in Delft South. “The boy was probably beaten up somewhere else because he got visible marks and wounds in his face and on his stomach. It clearly looks like he was tied up around his arms.”

Ockhuizen said it's still not clear what the motive of this brutal murder incident was. He adds: “Investigating officers are actively following up to find any leads regarding this incident even while the body was still on the scene. The boy has not yet been identified. “As CPF Delft leaders, we condemn any form of gender-based violence (GBV), child trafficking, child rape and murders in and around Delft area.

“As CPF we will have an urgent meeting with Delft station commander to request more police and law enforcement assistance even to have more visible police patrolling in and around Delft area this festive season to protect the residents of Delft area.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed Delft detectives are investigating a murder case following the discovery of the body of the 13-year-old male on Tuesday. He says “According to reports, SAPS members on duty received a complaint of a person who was lying in the field.

“On their arrival they found the body of a teenager, laying on his back with multiple injuries to his body and face. “He was dressed in a blue jeans maroon t-shirt and red All Star tekkies. “Circumstances surrounding this fatal incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made yet. The motive forms part of a police investigation.”