Children in Wallacedene were in tears on Saturday when they saw a morgue van taking away the body of their friend who had drowned in a local farm dam. Thirteen-year-old Thando Kula drowned in the dam on Avonrust on Friday and his body was recovered at 11am on Saturday morning.

The farm owner who asked not to be named told the Daily Voice: “This is the third time a child has drowned in this dam. I keep warning them to stay away from it, but then I get slammed by the locals. I have warned them that it is dangerous to swim in this dam. The boy was using a piece of white foam to swim with.” Kula was in Grade 7 at Wallacedene Primary School. Kula’s hartseer auntie, Gayle Jansen, says this is a double tragedy for the family as the boy’s father passed away a year ago as well.

Jansen says: “Thando’s death is a huge shock for us, his father died a year ago in March. His mother was too traumatised to come to the scene. “According to his two friends who were with him on Friday, they went to pick some grapes on the farm and then they came to swim in the dam. They were trespassing. “The friends say Thando tried to swim with the foam, but then it tumbled with him on top. They tried to help him, but they could not get him out and then they ran home to get help. When the families arrived at the dam, the body was under the water and could not be seen because it was dark.

“The rescue workers came early on Saturday morning and found Thando.” Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says: “Members attached to our K-9 Dog Unit as well as Water Policing divers were dispatched to the dam situated on the Avonrus farm in Kraaifontein between 8.30am and 11.30am on Saturday. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”