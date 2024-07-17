The State has opposed the release of Colin Booysen after shocking claims that he is behind the murders of two gang bosses, in Cape Town and Gauteng. Booysen, who is the younger brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, has spent the last week in the mang after being busted by the Hawks for the murders of Marwaan “Dinky” Desai from Mitchells Plain in June 2017, and Mark “Bin Laden” Groenewald.

Groenewald was gunned down in Reiger Park on the East Rand in December 2017. Slain: Nice Time Kids boss Marwaan Desai, 45. Picture: supplied Colin returned to the dock at Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday alongside Sillico Oliphant, Moegamat Faizel Abrahams, Herbert Zoutman, Prince Khumalo and John Edward Smith for their bail hearings. Wearing a black hooded jacket, Colin appeared in good spirits as he turned to smile at mense in the packed public gallery.

It was revealed that he had appointed the former lawyer of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Advocate Luzuko Guma, to represent him at court. Guma went head to head with State prosecutor Advocate Denise Greyling as he objected to any postponements as it was revealed that it is unclear where Colin’s bail hearing would be held. Greyling told the court that the State was objecting to the release of Colin, Oliphant and Abrahams, but would agree to the release of the remaining three on R60 000 bail.

Colin Booysen ragout Citing the drug trafficking charges against the group, she said the value of the Mandrax seized was R1.8 million, hence the steep bail price. However, the Magistrate granted R10 000 bail to Zoutman, Khumalo and Smith. The matter was postponed to 25 July for a decision on where Colin’s bail hearing would be held.

Guma voiced his unhappiness, saying the State had ample time to work out the logistics. He said: “My clients want to proceed with the bail hearings and a bail hearing is considered an urgent application. “The matter had already been postponed for seven days and it is important to remember that the accused are innocent until proven guilty. The State should have sorted these details.”

Greyling said while bail applications were considered urgent the courts also had rolls of outstanding matters. Despite Guma’s objections, the matter was postponed to 25 July. Booysen made headlines in 2018 when he was arrested along with businessman Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje for money laundering and extortion linked to a violent takeover of the Cape Town nightclub security industry.