Former DA Mayco member Malusi Booi has been released on bail of R250 000, and ordered by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to go back to his farm in the Eastern Cape until his next court appearance alongside alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield. This comes amid a R1 billion tender corruption case where Booi is accused of abusing his powers as the former Mayco member for Human Settlements to ensure that Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson obtain government tenders.

Booi was busted alongside Suraya Manual, Abdul Kader Davids, Mohammed Amod, Brenda and Randall Mullins, Thuli Mgibi, ex wife Nomvuyo Mnyaka, ex girlfriend Lorna Ndoda and former colleague Siphokazi September. Malusi Boo ragout Booi’s lawyer, Luzuko Guma, told the court his client could not afford the R200 000 bail set by the state, and instead proposed R5000. The state prosecutor revealed that Booi had allegedly banked a whopping R2.5 million in cash from the Stanfields, along with larney gifts such as Rolex watches worth R2 million.

Mnyaka’s legal representative Ben Matthewson revealed that she had separated from Booi years ago and obtained an interim protection order in 2022. He claimed the Rolex watch and R20 000 given to Mnyaka was a gift from "husband to wife". In handing down her judgement yesterday, Magistrate Alida Theart, told Booi and others that they had failed to provide any evidence to substantiate the bail amounts they proposed, such as payslips or bank statements. She set bail at R250 000 each for several of the accused.

They include Davids and Amod who are accused of colluding with Stanfield when bidding for City of Cape Town tenders. City Manager Lungelo Mbadazayo in July said he blacklisted the duo after a handwriting expert found collusion with Johnson’s company. Randall and Brenda Mullins, the owners of RJ Mullins Developers, have also been blacklisted for working with a company affiliated with Stanfield.