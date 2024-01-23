A Bonteheuwel skollie who was allegedly caught with one of the firearms stolen from Mitchells Plain SAPS in 2017 has been sent to the mang. While cops investigate the second theft of firearms from the Cape Flats cop shop, the Daily Voice can reveal that a member of the Hard Livings gang was caught earlier this month with a police firearm.

According to a source, Keaton Marais, 20, was arrested on 8 January near Jakes Gerwel Drive after Metro Police officers spotted him and an accomplice involved in a scuffle with a victim. In a statement released by Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, at the time, he explained: “The two tried to rob the man after shooting him several times in the stomach. When the officers approached them, the two ran away with one of them fleeing in the direction of Bonteheuwel.” Officers then chased after one of the suspects and found him in possession of a 9mm pistol loaded with 11 live rounds of ammunition.

He was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to a Daily Voice source, when the firearm was tested it came out positively stolen on a Mitchells Plain case in 2017, adding: “They tested the firearm, it came out positively stolen. It was one of the 15 firearms that were stolen in 2017.” RETRIEVED: Stolen pistol Fourteen firearms vanished from the cop shop in 2017, leading to the suspension of then-station commander Brigadier Cass Goolam and five of his management team. They were were dismissed but reinstated a year later.

Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirmed the firearm belongs to SAPS and says: “I can confirm that a 20-year-old gang member from Bonteheuwel was arrested for attempted murder and firearm-related charges. I can confirm that it is a SAPS firearm, but the origins are still under investigation.“ According to the court documents, Keaton made his first appearance in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on 10 January and returned a week later where he abandoned his bail application. The case was postponed to 25 March for further investigation.