The City has reminded mense living innie Bonteheuwel area of upcoming electricity supply interruptions for critical infrastructure maintenance, and the impact this will have. The maintenance will be carried out over three days on 21, 26 and 28 November 2024 from 08:30 to 16:00, if all goes to plan.

“It is important to note that the supply interruptions will only impact the highlighted areas on the maps and only on the relevant dates,” the City said. To view the area outage maps visit: Thursday, 21 November 2024

Moravian Church substation: Tuesday, 26 November 2024 Candlewood and Citrus:

Bluegum: Thursday, 28 November 2024 Cassia:

Canal:

ALS: The City said that the electricity supply could be restored at any time, and customers must treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption.