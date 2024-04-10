The 15-year-old Bonteheuwel boy who is facing eight rape charges remains behind bars. The teen was arrested last month after residents protested in front of his home demanding the removal of his alleged victims from the house.

He was then taken into custody and the children are now in the care of the Department of Social Development. The horrific case came to light after a 12-year-old girl told her friends about the alleged rape. The tjommie then told her parents who informed other community members.

The teen has been charged with rape and National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more suspects may be arrested soon. The 15-year-old abandoned his right to apply for bail at Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court and the case was postponed to 23 April for further investigation. Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “As I committed to the people of Bonteheuwel, I will follow through till the very end of this horrific and heinous case.