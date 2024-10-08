The Bonteheuwel community is on high alert after a young woman with Down Syndrome went missing. Tyresa Sparks was last seen on 1 October 2024, where she was playing in Taaibos street, Bonteheuwel just after 3 pm.

According to her mother, the friendly 24-year-old has the mind of a six-year-old but will never just walk off to a place or with people she does not know. Mom Susan Jacobs says: “She usually plays outside or goes to her friend down the street, that Tuesday was no different. She came home, used the toilet because she doesn't like using anyone else's toilet and went back out to play. “I went down the road to a friend and when I returned just before 7pm, I noticed she wasn't home. I immediately informed everyone and started looking because my child won’t just stay outside late, she knows about stranger danger, even though she is slow, she is not dumb.

“I just got that feeling someone took her.” Worried: Community members are concerned. Picture: supplied A missing persons case has been opened and the mom of eight is pleading with anyone with information about her daughter to come forward. “I know she is still alive. I can feel it. Someone must've seen her, everyone knows her. I haven't slept a day since she disappeared, watter ma sal kan slaap?

“Ek is nie ‘n perfect ma nie, but my child is innocent, she never hurt or did anything to anyone, so if you have her please, please, drop her at the nearest point and we feel fetch her.” Ward Councillor Angus Mckenzie says they searched Bontas and Langa but none of the tip-offs have paid off thus far. “We will not give up hope until she is found.”