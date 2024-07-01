A young man from Bonteheuwel was stabbed to death while on his way to buy his girlfriend a birthday gift. Moegamat Armien Hartsenberg, 19, was robbed and assaulted near Camellia Street by an alleged gangster while he was walking home from an ATM situated at a petrol station.

It is believed that Armien had gone to withdraw money to buy a gift for his girlfriend, who celebrated her birthday on Friday. He was stabbed several times in his upper body and was declared deceased on the scene. Stunned: Community look on. Picture: Leon Knipe According to his sister, she doesn’t know what happened and someone came to tell her at home that that Armien was being beaten up.

She explains: “I knew that was my brother because he is the only one named Armien in the block.” “I phoned my mommy and asked if Armien was at home - is he safe? - because I heard they were busy assaulting him and stabbing him.” She says Armien was taken to the local hospital but when she arrived she was informed by a doctor that her brother had already passed away.

The hartseer sister says they had still been planning to enjoy the Friday night out together, but then tragedy struck. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says cops are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident. He confirms: “According to reports, police members responded to a murder complaint at the said address.

“Upon arrival, they found the body of the victim, who suffered stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was declared dead on the scene by EMS.” Van Wyk says no arrests have been made yet and the investigation continues. According to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie, Bontas would have celebrated 48 days without a gang-related murder this weekend.

He says the senseless killing of the youngster is upsetting as the community has worked tremendously hard to curb incidents of crime. McKenzie says: “That senseless, stupid unnecessary stabbing of this innocent individual has not just dampened celebrations but has caused huge anger throughout the entire community.” But he says their “relentless approach” to a peaceful Bonteheuwel will continue.

