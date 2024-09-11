A Bontheuwel NPO called Scout for Kids has slammed the City of Cape Town after their time slot was changed at their venue. The youth-based organisation has been housed at the Bluegum Community Centre, where they've been running an after-school programme for the past three years.

However, according to Scout for Kids's CEO Warren October, they received the notification a week ago. "I just got an email that said the after-school program should stop due to the safety of the crèche children. We also work with children, so how can they be harmful to those kids?" he asks. The Bluegum Community Centre is leased to Tiny Tots Educare from 8 am to 5 pm.

Leader: Warren October. Picture: Supplied Scout for Kids provides children with a variety of activities such as Table Tennis, Netball as well as using their time to do homework from 3-5pm They have now been offered a slot from 5 pm to 7 pm, but October says this was not on: “Tell me what should our kids do there till 7 pm, that time of the evening?” A representative from the crèche said that the matter is with Area Manager Carlo Benjamin. Benjamin didn't respond to queries for comment.

Mom of four Natasha Mohammedi says teh 5-7pm timeslot is too late. “I feel more secure when my kids are at the community centre after school programme because our streets are dangerous,” she said. Odette Olivier added: “I feel very happy that my son goes to the programme while I am at work.”

Ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie, said concerns raised about the shared facility were justified, as teenagers were making use of the same toilets as little kids. He said an alternative for Scout for Kids was to use the outside grounds from 3-5pm. “The lease for Tiny Tots must be honoured. It is a contractual obligation.”