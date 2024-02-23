A Bonteheuwel man is set to appear in Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for the murder of innocent father Nadeem Mclean. The suspect was nabbed at a house in Mulberry Street on Wednesday after officers searched for the gunman who killed 31-year-old Nadeem.

Nadeem was on his way to a nearby shop on Tuesday night when a man opened fire on an alleged gangster who was standing at the store. Nadeem was shot once in the back and collapsed in the lounge of his home in Pendoring Street. An alleged Americans gangster, as well as a 12-year-old girl were also wounded in the shooting.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nowongo Sukwana, confirms: "Bishop Lavis police arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of murder and two attempted murders. Police arrested the man on Wednesday." The accused will make his first court appearance in Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court today. Nadeem was laid to rest on Thursday according to Muslim rites, two days before his 32nd birthday.