A Mamre man who allegedly made "bomb scare" calls has been sent to the mang after making his first appearance in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Ferdinand Fortuin, 49, was busted by the Hawks and slapped with terrorism charges following the incident last Monday which saw a municipal building being evacuated as commuters in Bellville reported there had been a bomb scare at the taxi rank.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, said: "On 11 November telephone calls were allegedly made to the Community Service Centre at the Bellville SAPS by an unknown male who threatened that explosive devices were placed at the Department of Water and Sanitation in Bellville, the Transnet Building in Bellville South and Bellville Taxi Rank. “The same threat was later made telephonically to the Road Traffic Emergency toll-free number on the same day." He says the cellphone number was traced and it was found that after the calls were placed the SIM card was placed in a different handset.