The City of Cape Town said it has been assisting police in investigating a case where an alleged explosive device found at the Cape Town Jewish Community Centre, in Gardens. The Cape SA Jewish Board of Deputies said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found at 10:30am on Friday.

The Samson Centre houses the offices of the Cape SA Jewish Board of Deputies, South African Zionist Federation - Cape Council, UJC Cape Town, CSO, Bnoth Zion WIZO Cape Town, Staffwise, Israel Centre, Cape Jewish Chronicle, and Habonim Dror Southern Africa. According to its Executive Director, Daniel Bloch, the device which had been thrown into the property had failed to detonate. “An Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into our complex with the purpose of causing damage and creating fear and intimidation.”

He said the investigation was concluded on Monday by the Saps Bomb Disposal Unit and that the case docket has been referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for further investigation. “Despite this attack, our community remains resilient, united and strong and we will not be intimidated by these haters.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed police responded to a possible explosive device found in a parking lot area in Hatfield Road, Cape Town on Friday morning and that the case has been assigned to Hawks for further investigation.