The Bolt driver who was arrested for stabbing female passengers in Table View is one of the 6000 drivers who was blocked by the e-hailing company on Wednesday. The company dismissed the drivers in a bid to ensure passenger safety.

Bolt wouldn’t divulge the types of misconduct that led to the drivers being removed from its app, but confirmed driver who was charged with two counts of attempted murder, was one of those who were blocked. Bolt Acting Head of Regulatory & Policy Africa, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, said: "We understand the trust our customers place in us, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their well-being during every ride. We believe that one incident is too many, and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers.

“Blocking drivers due to non-compliance is just one step taken by Bolt.” Bolt spokesperson Mahlodi Molekane added: “While we cannot provide specific details on individual cases, we want to assure you that any action taken is in line with our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users of our platform. The blocking of these 6 000 drivers includes the driver accused of the Table View incident.” Happy: Siyabonga Hlabisa. Picture: screenshot Chitungo was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two women. He appeared in Cape Town Magistrates’ court and faces two counts of attempted murder.

Aghadiuno said among its key safety measures is emergency assist. “Through a partnership with the Automobile Association (AA), Bolt offers an emergency response service in its app that shares driver details and location with AA’s 24/7 contact centre, deploying security and emergency services immediately. “Both drivers and passengers can share trip details and ETA with trusted contacts. By using our Trip Audio Recording feature, drivers and riders can initiate audio recordings during trips for safety, which can be reported to Bolt’s Customer Support.”

The e-hailing firm also revealed that it is currently testing its driver verification feature, which would see drivers applying to use the platform submit current pictures and their identity documents for verification before getting the green light. “In addition to the driver screening process, where drivers undergo a background check before being able to drive on the Bolt app, the company has also intensified its efforts to enforce platform guidelines. Any driver or rider found violating safety standards or non-compliant will face swift and decisive consequences, including permanent suspension from the platform.” The Western Cape E-hailing Association chairperson Siyabonga Hlabisa said Bolt has finally introduced the safety measures which they have been asking for.