Sentencing proceedings for convicted killer Johan Williams will only take place in September after he was appointed a new legal representative by Legal Aid South Africa. The Boland serial killer returned to the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday following months of delays after firing his last lawyer when he was convicted of murdering three women in Wellington.

Williams was found guilty on 20 charges including murder, rape, kidnapping and assault earlier this year after it was found that he had lured women to a farm in Wellington under false pretences and later murdered them. He first made headlines in July 2018 when he was busted for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantell Mathyssen. Slain: Mother Chantell Mathyssen. Picture: supplied The 21-year-old woman’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm just weeks after she was lured to Wellington by Williams, who had promised her a job.

During the trial, his former girlfriend testified against him, telling the court about the text messages between him and another victim Maria Isaacs, 33. According to the state’s case, Maria was taken by her cousin Magdalena to meet with Williams on 16 June 2018 at Wellington Police Station. Maria then allegedly left with Williams and her family never heard from her again.

In July 2018, Maria’s body was also discovered on Aubon Rue Farm while her personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession. She had been strangled to death. During the same time that Maria disappeared, Chantell went missing after going to meet Williams, who had also promised her a job in Wellington. Her body was found on Aubon Rue Farm on the same day that Maria’s body was found.