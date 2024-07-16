Police in Paarl pounced on a bogus doctor along with several suspects who appeared in court for fraud and the illegal sale of petroleum gas. The group of foreign nationals which includes two females aged 32 and 33 and two males, aged 35 and 39, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They were taken into custody after an integrated operation launched by detectives and members of the Paarl East SAPS, working with the Drakenstein Fire Department and the Department of Home Affairs on Friday, 12 July 2024. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick C. van Wyk says the team swooped in on a premises in Sector 1 Siyahlala after receiving information about a person impersonating a doctor issuing sick notes, and also that the person was selling petroleum gas at the mentioned premises. He says this information was immediately operationalised that led to the arrest of the four suspects.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for fraud, forgery and uttering (misrepresentation of a doctor, selling sick notes and certificates). Van Wyk says several printing machines, computer, sick notes, petroleum gas and scales were found and confiscated. Paarl has been in the spotlight since the start of the month as cops also shockingly discovered several undocumented women and children who were discovered in a bus trailer a week ago.