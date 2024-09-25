A 70-year-old orchard farmer from Lutzville accused of mowing down a child for allegedly stealing fruit has been sent to the mang as the State has opposed his release on bail. Christoffel Johannes Stoman made an appearance in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he faced two charges of attempted murder and a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

Stoman was busted by Lutzville cops after six-year-old Kwezi Beukes was run over with a bakkie and both the child’s legs were broken. Road rage: Boy knocked over in Lutzville. Picture: supplied It is alleged that the child had taken oranges from the trees and this apparently angered the farmer. Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation revealed that the boy was walking with his mother Magrieta Jantjies when the incident occurred. His mother was not injured.

Claasen explains: "The farmer drove over the child. It is claimed that he saw the child and his mother next to the road near his farm and then drove over the child. “It is also alleged that the suspect told the police that he will do it again. “The child and his mother were taken to Vredendal Hospital and has been transferred to Paarl Hospital. It is confirmed that both legs of the child are broken.”

Police confirmed the farmer's arrest amid complaints by Claasen that he should face criminal charges for the incident. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirms Monday’s court appearance and says the state is opposing his release. Ntabazalila reports: "The farmer appeared today [Monday] and we are opposing bail. The case has been postponed to next Monday for a bail application."

Claasen says they were unable to see the child at hospital yesterday but had been informed that he will undergo surgery soon. He adds: "The case against a suspect who drove over a six-year-old child has been postponed to Monday 30 September 2024 for a formal bail application. “He will stay in custody and will appear on Monday in the Vredendal Magistrates Court.

“The State has indicated that they will oppose bail in this case. We welcome this development, and we just want justice for the boy who could have been killed. “We visited the crime scene, and there is no way that this boy could have gotten access to the orchard over that fence. “The suspect should answer in a court of law for this reckless behaviour.