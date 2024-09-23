A 70-year-old boer from Lutzville is expected to appear in court today for the attempted murder of a six-year-old laaitie after he allegedly drove over the child for apparently stealing oranges from his plaas. The shocking incident on Friday afternoon resulted in Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organization reporting the case to police, after the mother revealed both of the child’s legs were broken.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms the case and says Lutzville police have now opened an attempted murder case as well as a case of reckless and negligent driving. “It is alleged that the child and his mother were walking along Station Road in Lutzville at about 12pm on Friday, when the 70-year-old driver of a vehicle pulling a trailer, drove straight towards them, hitting the boy and drove right over him. “The boy sustained serious injuries and was transported to Vredendal hospital from where the boy was transferred to the Red Cross Children hospital for emergency medical treatment.

“The 70-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on the mentioned charges and is scheduled to appear in the local Magistrates’ court on Monday,“ says Pojie. Claasen says the farmer allegedly attacked the boy for taking fruit from his orchard. “It is also alleged that the suspect told the police that he will do it again. It is confirmed that both legs of the child are broken.”