Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in a dam in Kraaifontein on Monday. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says Kraaifontein police registered an inquest for further investigation.

Manyana says the body was found at around 13:00 in Maroela Road, Wallacedene. “According to reports, police members attended the crime scene where they found the body of a man floating in the dam with bruises sustained to his face. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.” Residents on the scene say the man was not familiar to them and they believe he may have been in the water for a while as his face was bloated.

He was found floating on his back among the dirt in the dam. A resident says: “Everyone came running when the body was discovered, but we do not know who he is. “There were no visible injuries to his body although his face was very bloated.

“Due to the two weeks of rain we’ve had, people didn’t really come near the dam. So now we wonder if and when he was dumped here. “We have asked around if anyone is missing a man in the area but no one came forward. “He was decently dressed, he didn’t look like a homeless person. Perhaps he was robbed and killed. Either way this is going to be a shock for his family.”