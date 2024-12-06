A family has been left devastated after a woman was allegedly brutally murdered by her berk. Siphokazi Prince, 32, was found dead on Saturday morning at her boyfriend’s home in Hermanus.

Neighbours became suspicious when Bongumusa Solomon asked them for a saw and swartsakke. The victim’s aunt Unathi Prince said the couple had broken up but got back together three days before the murder. Prince shares: “On Friday night they went out for dinner, and they ended up at his place. No one knows what happened when they got there.

“People noticed that he was all over the place, he even went to buy black plastic bags, and also went to look for a saw. “His neighbours heard him tell someone over the phone that he killed Siphokazi and he was waiting for a bakkie. “Police were called to the scene, he was subsequently arrested. We don’t know what time he killed her.”

Unathi said they were called to the house where they found Siphokazi’s body. She reveals: “He wrapped her in a blanket, there was a pick axe, black bags and a saw. “Weirdly, there was a morphine container and used syringes in that room. He had a plan of action.

“They had broken up for weeks and they got back together, for three days. They hadn’t been in a relationship for more than a year.” Prime suspect: Bongumusa Solomon. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Hermanus detectives registered a murder case for investigation following a stabbing incident in Tshandu Street, Zwelihle on 30 November, in which a 32-year-old woman was killed. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with stab wounds to her body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“We can confirm that an adult male was arrested in connection with the murder and appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates court.” Solomon is expected to apply for bail on Monday. Siphokazi was described as a loving person who worked with children.