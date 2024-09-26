The family of an Atlantis woman who was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend and her body hidden under a bed, say they want justice. Joshlin Marthinus, 27, was last seen on Sunday, 15 September, when she left her mother’s house to go to a nearby winkel.

The mother of two girls was allegedly lured away from her home by the children’s father with the promise of money. Hours later, her body would be found hidden under a bed in a wendy house where the ex frequented, with a plastic bag wrapped around her head. Joshlin’s heartbroken cousin, Abraham Robertson, 48, says when Joshlin did not return later that day, her mother went to look for her.

Rocked: The community of Atlantis is reeling from the killing of Joshlin Marthinus. Picture on file He explains: “Skaars vier minute after Joshlin’s mom left, I heard a wailing sound. The accused’s friend was there, saying she was murdered. “We spoke in my car. He explained the accused sent him a message asking him to come to the wendy in Allegheny Street. “The friend and another witness saw Joshlin was lying on the floor, the accused was standing with a knife in his hands, sy oë was groot en diep in sy kop.”

Robertson says he took the friend and witness to the police station and returned to the wendy with cops. He adds: “They wanted me to identify her body… the cop lifted up the bed. Its a big bed and the first thing I saw was her feet, then I saw a plastic [bag] over her head, and when he took off the plastic bag, I saw it is her.” Grieving: Cousin Abraham Robertson. Picture: supplied Robertson says he was shocked and traumatised and can’t understand how a man could murder the mother of his children.

Robertson says Joshlin’s mom found a letter where she writes about the years of abuse she endured. The hartseer neef says: “We spoke to her, but she held onto him. Then when she finally let him go, he came back for her, only to end her life. “That is why we are sharing this story to warn other women and girls to walk away immediately and not stay with a man who abuses you, there is only so much a family can do.”

He says the couple's five-year-old daughter asks when her mommy is coming back, while the 10-year-old understands “her mom is with Jesus”. Abraham adds: “They will now have to bury their mommy, who will they now run to? How do you explain, your daddy did this?” Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana, confirmed the 33-year-old ex-berk was arrested.