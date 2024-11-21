Irate Bo-Kaap mense took to the street on Wednesday to protest against tourist buses clogging up their streets. As many as eight to ten buses can be seen making their way through the narrow streets of Bo-Kaap at any time, as tourists flock to the colourful neighbourhood; however, this causes major disruptions to residents who often have to sit in “traffic” as they wait for roads to clear.

On Wednesday, about 40 residents protested in Wale Street, demanding that the City put in place a traffic plan for Bo-Kaap, something they’ve been requesting for years. Kwaad: About 40 mense protested in Wale Street. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (BKRCA) executive member Mogamat Noor Osman explains: “So many of these big buses are coming in, 40-seater buses, they just drop people and then they go and then obstruct the traffic. “So the residents don't have a bit of privacy. They are just being bombarded by tourist buses that come in and do their own thing without respect for the community.”

He said the protest was in no way against tourists, but rather the presence of the groot busse clogging up the streets. “Sometimes they come in three or four or five at a time. It's really chaos.” BKRCA chairperson Osman Shabodien added: “It's an age-old concern of 2017 when we first had the Traffic Plan drawn up and then upgraded in 2021.