The State has provisionally withdrawn the charges against the security company owner who allegedly killed a father in Bo-Kaap earlier this year. Businessman Cameron Abardeen was arrested on 5 February following the murder of Moegamat Waleed Abrahams and the attempted murder of a woman.

According to the State, a security had confronted a young boy, the father of the boy then slapped the guard, who went to get his colleagues. The accused was part of this group, and confronted the boy’s family, resulting in the community becoming riotous. Defence lawyer William Booth said his client returned after noticing that his cellphone was missing.

“The situation was destabilised when the accused returned with the police and a further altercation happened. “A group of residents later on the same day went to the CBD and vandalised the accused’s business. “He returned to Bo-Kaap and the community fought with him by throwing stones and they [security guards] threw back at the residents.”

Booth said his client “acted in self-defence” and has since laid charges against the group. The owner of Cerberus Tactical Security (CTS), Aberdeen is out on a R5 000 bail. Yesterday at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, State prosecutor Ricardo Swarts said due to incomplete investigations they had to withdraw the matter for now.

Booth asked the State not to re-arrest his client but to rather summons him to court when the investigation has been finalised. Bo-Kaap neighbourhood watch chairperson Ebrahim Christian said it seems like the loss of life was not taken seriously. He previously explained that the victim was shot at point-blank range.