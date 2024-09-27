A Bo-Kaap pensioner says he’s fighting an uphill battle to get a notorious skelm behind bars. Exactly a year ago, the home of Boeta Shafiek Isaacs, 73, was broken into in Yusuf Drive.

The oupa says he led his own investigation, questioning witnesses and the suspect’s friends, who directed him to a pawn shop where his stolen goods were being sold, and even obtained footage of the suspect wearing his clothes and pawning his things. Isaacs says on 23 September 2023, he got a call to say his house was burgled and that the suspect, who is known in the area, was smoking drugs on his stoep. Ransacked: Isaacs’ home was a mess. Picture: supplied He says: “You know in all my years, being born and bred in Bo-Kaap I never imagined this, especially from a laaitie who grew up in front of me.

“He ransacked my place, alles het rond gelê, the safe was opened. He even took the only pictures I had of my parents and then went to go smoke drugs on my stoep.” Isaacs says he didn’t panic and immediately went to the Cape Town Central Police Station to open a case. He goes on: “He was arrested on the 5th of October and a day later released on bail.

“Then he probably returned to court two more times with me there. I was told its not necessary to come to court, I would be subpoenaed.” Isaacs says he heard nothing further from the investigating officer: “I’m telling you, me with my heart condition, walking up and down to that station, asking what's happening, every time I would be told the file is at court. “In the meantime, I found out he sold my things at a pawn shop in Observatory. I obtained footage of him doing just that, he was even wearing my jacket.

“He took my Fabiani and Superdry jackets that he kept for himself, I still see him wear them.” Isaacs says he went back the station in June 2024, but was told the case was struck off the role. The shocked oupa adds: “That is why I am approaching the media because I want this case back on the roll.

“I have evidence against him and I am not scared to use it, I just need the police to do their job and arrest him.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms a case of burglary was registered, and that the suspect was arrested but released on bail. He reports: “The case was removed from the roll as the witness could not be traced at the time.