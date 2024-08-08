The case of an 8-year-old girl who had contracted HIV after her mothers ex-boyfriend allegedly raped her, has been dealt yet another blow. On Wednesday, the Wynberg Magistrates Court heard that evidence of the HIV testing was missing from the docket.

The little girl’s mother said she learnt about the ordeal in January, after seeing warts on her child’s vagina. Blood test revealed that the girl was also HIV positive. The mom says the reason she suspected her ex was because she knew that he was also HIV positive and had warts on his penis.

According to a source, the suspect allegedly admitted in a warning statement to being HIV positive, but claimed the girl contracted the virus because she was using the same towel as him. The source says the court was also waiting on evidence from HIV strand testing to see if the suspect and victim match. Private Forensic Investigator Desmond Finnis, who is helping the family, says he has been asked to source the evidence of the HIV strand in order for the case to move forward.

“Even though I know it is the investigating officer’s job, I will go out of my way to help this family, they suffered enough.” Finnis also hopes that an additional charge of attempted murder will be added to the suspects' charge sheet. “I’ve learnt about the warning statement and cannot believe that a prosecutor would entertain such a warning statement, that is absurd!”