There was chaos on the dance floor on Saturday night at the ‘Coolerbox Party by Team Kylie’ when patrons got into a deadly fight which allegedly resulted in the death of two people. The event hosted by Kyle Campbell was held at the Royal Ras Centre in Rylands and videos have been circulating on social media depicting graphic scenes of mense are fighting, screaming and bottles flying.

In one video a seemingly unconscious man is being carried out by his friends. Another video shows a man taking off his vest, his face and chest covered in blood. Event host: Kyle Campbell in shock Picture: facebook A patron who was present says the fight allegedly broke out because someone’s phone got stolen and they found the alleged suspect and “sorted him out”. The traumatised patron says: “One guy broke a bottle and stabbed that guy who passed away this morning (Wednesday) in front of me in the neck, chest and arm. All the friends got involved and it got to the point where they were laying in each other's blood.

“They started attacking innocent people. When I ran outside, five guys pulled up in a Quantum and started shooting. “When we told Kyle to phone the police he said no, otherwise it is going to be in the papers and next thing he was nowhere to be found.” The patron says there were only three bouncers on duty for the packed hall. Patrons were charged R100 per ticket.