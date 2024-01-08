Eerste River musician, Mario Laaistock, aka Amigo, and his family lost all their belongings after their home caught fire when the lights went on after load shedding. Mario, 40, became visually impaired after he was involved in a car accident in 2004 but his love for music kept him going.

The Afrikaans rapper says the latest tragedy took place at midnight on Friday. He tells the Daily Voice: “The electricity went out at 10pm and back on at 12am, we were asleep when the fire started. “Thankfully no one got hurt but it was very close. The only thing that survived was the two Wendy houses at the back but the whole house is gutted.”

He says the family was woken up by the thick smoke and immediately evacuated the house. Mario explain: “We were woken by the smoke but I didn’t struggle that badly. “I just woke the children up and we had to move out. I couldn’t think of grabbing or trying to save anything.

“My daughter is very traumatised by what happened, it is not a good feeling.” Eerste River’s very own talented blind singer and rapper is proving that he does not have a disability but an ability to release lekker music. Picture: supplied The musician says it’s a bleak start to the new year and wants Eskom to take responsibility. He adds: “Our house is burned down to the core, I am so broken and in a state. I reached out to many entities for help but nothing.

“This is not our problem, this is Eskom’s problem but now we are sitting with this issue and this is a family home.” Mario is now pleading for help with any building material or resources to help rebuild his family home. He says: “The home is burned beyond our ability to repair it.

The Afrikaans rapper says the latest tragedy took place at midnight on Friday. Picture: Supplied "We have reached out for help but are told that we can only be assisted with food for a certain number of days which we are thankful for. "But this is a family home with a legacy behind it, we would appreciate any help to fix it. "Apparently we can't get help because...it's private property but if anyone can assist with any funding or material so we can rebuild what we've lost, it would help."