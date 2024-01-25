Two matriculants from the Athlone School for the Blind were honoured on Wednesday after receiving the top spots for matriculants in the Special Needs Education category. With a pass rate of 92.6%, the matric class of 2023 is living proof that you get out what you put in.

Of the 14 matriculants at the Glenhaven school, 13 passed and the learner who did not make it, fell ill during the year and was unable to write her exams. Out of the 13 who passed, six obtained a Bachelor’s pass. On Wednesday, the learners were honoured by the school, as well as world humanitarian group Gift of the Givers.

Principal John Philander encouraged the learners to use their awards and certificates as a constant reminder of their hard work in their daily lives. The palie said: “You are an achiever, despite obstacles you found yourself facing and despite conditions you found yourself in. “It did not waver you, your diligence and hard work paid off.”

Philander also took time to congratulate their standout matriculants, Samkelo Gumada and Nizibone Mapolisa, who were recognised on the national stage after they placed first and third in the national matric results for Special Needs, respectively. The proud principal adds: “We should take this moment and be proud that the top learners in the country come from us, the very school you are attending.” School-district circuit manager John Matiso also motivated the rest of the school, using the matric class of 2023 as an example.

TOP LEARNER: Samkelo Gumada of the Athlone School for the Blind excelled. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay thanked the matric class of 2023 for being role models and putting their school on the map. Sablay says: “To our two heroes of the country, Samkelo and Nizibone, we are really proud of you guys. “And to celebrate your success on behalf of the staff and management, we would like to present to you guys two laptops to make it easier when you guys go to university.”

Education MEC David Maynier said the learners made the department proud. Maynier said: “We are delighted that Samkelo has been recognised as the top-achieving learner with special needs, and that Nizibone was placed third in the same category. “These learners have excelled despite the challenges they have had to overcome, and are truly inspiring candidates.